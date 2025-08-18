Calls for US to recognize Somaliland grow louder

Calls for the United States to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation gathered steam especially after US Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday called on President Donald Trump to do so.

Cruz, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Africa, said in a letter to the White House that Somaliland had become a “critical security and diplomatic partner” to the US with its strategically located maritime corridors in the Gulf of Aden. “The Chinese Communist Party is using economic and diplomatic coercion to punish Somaliland for its support for Taiwan, as well as to undermine that support,” he wrote. Somaliland broke away from Somalia and declared independence in 1991.

Cruz’s letter comes after Trump recently said his administration was “looking into” the question of recognition for Somaliland, adding, “we’re working on that right now,” remarks that some Somalilanders took as a positive step.

But a person close to the US State Department, who spoke to Semafor on condition of anonymity, said there has been no change in the US policy on Somalia, though it is set for review.