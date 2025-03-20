Pipeline damage in crisis state highlights Nigeria’s oil sector challenge

A ruptured pipeline in Nigeria has sparked a political crisis that highlights the challenge of increasing output and revenues in Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, amid broader efforts to revamp the economy.

Nigeria’s economy is reliant on oil exports, with the commodity providing more than 90% of the country’s foreign exchange earnings. Oil companies have often blamed vandalism and theft along pipelines for frustrating the country’s ability to reap the rewards of global oil price highs in recent years.

The Trans-Niger Pipeline runs through Nigeria’s southern Niger Delta region with a capacity to carry 450,000 barrels of oil per day — about a third of the country’s daily output — from production fields to an export terminal. Renaissance Africa Energy, a consortium of four local companies and a foreign partner, owns the pipeline network as part of onshore assets it acquired this year from the Nigeria subsidiary of the British oil giant Shell.

On Monday, the company and police authorities confirmed an explosion at a section of the line in Rivers, Nigeria’s third-largest state by internally-generated revenues after Lagos and the federal capital Abuja.

A two-year power struggle between the state’s governor and a legislature backed by a former governor, who is currently a federal minister, has erupted into a political crisis with potential repercussions for the national purse.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers within a day of the incident, suspending the state’s governor and legislature for six months in an unusual step, and placing a temporary sole administrator in charge. Both houses of Nigeria’s parliament ratified the move on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Renaissance Africa said oil flows were “successfully diverted” into unimpacted parts of the pipeline network on Wednesday after the damage to one section. Federal regulators began a joint investigation at the site on Thursday to determine the cause of the break, but “production from the field has resumed into the facility,” the spokesman told Semafor. A timeline for repairing the damage is unclear at the moment, he said.