Biden admin awards $8.5B to Intel for advanced chips

The Biden administration has agreed to give nearly $20 billion in grants and loans to Intel to advance leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing across four states — the largest investment through the 2022 bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Intel will receive up to $8.5 billion in grants and $11 billion in loans to build or improve upon chip facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon, the Commerce Department announced. The company also said it will take advantage of a Treasury Department investment tax credit, which could cover as much as 25% of its capital expenses for the projects. President Joe Biden will appear at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Ariz. on Wednesday to highlight the announcement through the chips program, which represents a cornerstone of his economic agenda.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the agreement will set the U.S. up to meet its target of producing 20% of the globe’s leading-edge chips by the end of the decade.

“This announcement is going to put us on track to meet that goal,” Raimondo told reporters. “We have to. Failure is not an option.”