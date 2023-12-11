New Hampshire BAE Systems plant gets first CHIPS program grant

The Biden administration will give roughly $35 million to a subsidiary of BAE Systems in Nashua, N.H. to revamp an existing facility producing cutting-edge semiconductors for military systems. It’s the first grant doled out under the CHIPS and Science Act, the massive bipartisan law Congress passed last year to help close tech gaps with China.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters that the planned funding would help strengthen the supply chain for the F-35 fighter jet, which relies on chips made in Nashua by BAE Systems Electronic Systems, a subsidiary of the British defense contractor.

The Commerce Department and the company will unveil an agreement Monday for the funding, which officials said would help BAE Systems make improvements like replacing equipment at the existing facility to expand production of chips.