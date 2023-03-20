Hedge fund seeking $11 billion from Nigeria admitted crimes in secret case

LONDON — Nigeria’s financial stability is on the line in a legal battle where its opponent is claiming payments allegedly made to secure a contract are — simultaneously — both legal and illegal.

At stake is an $11 billion award — a sum close to a third of the country’s foreign exchange reserves. An arbitration tribunal in London ruled in 2017 that Nigeria must pay $6.6 billion, which has ballooned with interest, to a company called Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID). Nigeria was adjudged to have breached a contract, awarded to P&ID in 2010 by the country’s petroleum ministry, for the construction of a gas processing plant in the southeastern city of Calabar that was never built.

Nigeria refused to pay the award and tried to get it overturned in a six-week trial this year at the English High Court during which it argued P&ID made unlawful payments to Nigerian officials to secure the original contract. The hedge fund that bought a controlling stake in P&ID, VR Capital, directed the company to argue in court that the payments were legal.

But VR Capital is arguing in a separate lawsuit that P&ID’s payments to Nigerian officials did in fact break the law, and is using that as a basis to sue the business partners it bought its stake in the company from. “Regardless of whether or not these payments were made for corrupt purposes, they were unlawful,” a division of VR Capital wrote in May 2021 in a confidential London Court of International Arbitration filing seen by Semafor Africa. “As a matter of Nigerian law, any undisclosed payments to a public official by someone seeking a government contract is prima facie unlawful.”

The payments VR Capital calls “unlawful” in its May 2021 filing are those made by companies linked to P&ID to Grace Taiga and Taofiq Tijani, two petroleum ministry officials around the time the gas contract was signed. Taiga denies any illegality. Tijani said in an affidavit before he died in 2021 that he had been bribed by P&ID.

AD

Details of the previously confidential case between the P&ID shareholders emerged because Nigeria is seeking documents from various VR Capital companies in the U.S. The filing came to light in New York in December following a two-year long disclosure battle between the two parties.

VR Capital is “cynically pursuing” vast damages from Nigeria in open court while alleging behind closed doors that Nigeria was indeed wronged by P&ID, barrister Mark Howard, representing Nigeria, told the High Court. “The doublethink behind this position is impossible to justify,” the government added, describing the approach as “thoroughly dishonorable.”