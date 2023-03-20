China’s Mideast deal could shield Iran’s nuclear program

The landmark deal brokered by China this month to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran could dramatically reduce tensions in the Middle East — but it purposely omits the growing nuclear programs and ambitions of Tehran and Riyadh.

That omission, said Mideast and Western officials, could further fuel a trend of nuclear proliferation that’s already on the march globally.

“This deal doesn’t focus on the nuclear issue at all,” said a Mideast official. “It’s about reducing tensions and investment.”

Iran is on the cusp of producing weapons-grade uranium, according to the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog, and could generate enough fissile material for a few bombs in just months. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, has said it plans to domestically produce nuclear fuel for energy purposes, but which could also be used for weapons.

Chinese officials told Semafor that, separate from the deal’s terms, Beijing still intends to use its growing influence with Iran and Saudi Arabia to curb the spread of nuclear weapons and underpin the U.N.’s Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. They noted that Beijing helped negotiate the 2015 JCPOA agreement that placed curbs on Tehran’s program until former President Donald Trump ended U.S. participation in 2018.

“China's unwavering goal is to uphold the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for Beijing’s embassy in Washington. “China will work with other parties to the JCPOA to continue advancing the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.”