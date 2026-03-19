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Wall Street’s dealmakers face a temperature check

Mar 19, 2026, 12:35pm EDT
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Members of the climate activist group Extinction Rebellion clean up after vandalizing the Charging Bull, as part of an “Earth Day” protest against Wall Street’s alleged complicitness in climate change, in New York City, U.S.
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

2026 was shaping up to be a bumper year for corporate mergers, with Washington rolling out the welcome mat and AI fears lighting a fire under CEOs.

Can those animal spirits survive growing fears of an economic slowdown, higher inflation, war, and continued global chaos? We’ll get a gut check this week in New Orleans at the M&A bar’s annual gathering. Early reports are dour: “Nobody wants to prognosticate or speculate against this backdrop,” one M&A advisor said in the back room at Arnaud’s steakhouse. They’ll do plenty of both anyway later today, as the Tulane conference officially begins.

“The good news is that there is a healthy M&A pipeline marked by a lot of strategics that want to get things done in a favorable regulatory environment,” said an M&A partner at White & Case. “But with what’s happening in the world at the moment I think many parties are going to wait until things calm down before striking deals.”

Some deals that were in process pre-Iran are going quiet or have collapsed, advisers said. Boards still scarred from tariff drama aren’t eager for more geopolitical exposure. Tulane’s other big contingent, activist investors, have been a bit defanged by AI, which is messing with companies’ strategies and their ability to credibly critique them. But the mood was glum last year, too, and yet, the $4.5 trillion worth of deals ended up being the second-highest tally ever.

A chart showing global M&A volumes over the years.
Rohan Goswami
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