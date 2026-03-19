The risk-off sentiment in Gulf data centers may be overblown

The Gulf’s biggest AI enterprise, G42, has long sought an international footprint. The Abu Dhabi firm has operations in roughly 30 countries, with subsidiaries in the UK and India, as well as data center development plans in places like France, Italy, and Kazakhstan. G42 has also built up four times the computing capacity in the US compared to the UAE, Semafor has previously reported.

“We’re seeing even more action than we expected,” one private equity fund manager told Semafor about investor interest in European data centers amid the war in Iran.

AD

European stocks linked to the AI boom have been performing well in 2026 but will be further “recalculated” for value if the conflict persists, the investor predicted. Solaria Energia, a Spanish renewable energy company that is connecting data centers to its own clean grid, for example, is nearing all-time trading highs.

Amazon’s stock has rallied since the attacks on its Gulf assets, with analysts suggesting enterprises will stop relying on a single location for data deployment and that, in turn, will drive up cloud revenues as companies are forced to pay for more storage, according to TechPolicy Press.