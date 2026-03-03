Data centers are caught in the crossfire of the Iran war

Drone strikes in retaliation for the US-Israel attack on Iran have hit multiple Amazon data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, raising concerns about the physical security of data centers across the region.

The Gulf has sunk billions of dollars into building AI infrastructure — touting access to swaths of land and huge quantities of cheap, clean energy — in hopes of becoming a global hub for AI. Global tech companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia have followed, as well as private-equity giants like KKR. The problem is, a lot of these data centers are soft targets that can easily be damaged by missiles and drone attacks.

“The physical risks have increased substantially” for data centers in the Middle East, said Murat Kantarcioglu, a computer scientist at Virginia Tech who specializes in data security.

Even before the war, companies had begun taking measures to protect their global infrastructure against politically motivated and other attacks. But the hardened assets come at a premium.

Building new data centers in underground, nuclear-hardened bunkers, which some companies began doing recently, costs more than $2,000 per square foot in the US, according to Larry Hall, who owns Kansas-based bunker real estate firm Survival Condo. That’s twice the cost of constructing a facility from scratch above ground, and building in the Middle East can be more expensive depending on the terrain, he said.

Given the average data center spans the size of a Manhattan city block — or London’s Trafalgar Square — an underground concrete shelter of that size might go for $200 million, and that’s before factoring the costs to cover energy, cooling, and servers. Still, most of Survival Condo’s clients are looking for facilities smaller than that. The cheapest facility the firm has priced was for an existing 54,000-square-foot bunker costing $45 million.

The cost per facility may be a drop in the bucket given the massive funds tech companies plan to invest on AI buildout, but putting data centers underground — after fighting for land above ground — introduces a new level of complexity that could slow down tech developments. Hall estimates it would take more than three years to build an underground facility, compared with the one and a half to three years for above-ground data centers. It also requires advanced technologies for energy production and cooling, and complicates maintenance and expansion.