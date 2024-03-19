The senators who could fill Trump’s national security cabinet

Donald Trump is eyeing three Republican senators — Bill Hagerty, Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio — for key national security posts if he wins the White House in November, people close to the Trump campaign told Semafor.

The conservative lawmakers are all prominent hawks on China and Iran and supporters of increased U.S. spending on defense and border security. Trump sees the politicians as potentially partnering with cabinet members and advisors from his first term to create a more unified national security team from day one, these people said.

Among the first-term confidantes Trump is expected to consider for top jobs: former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; John Ratcliffe, a one-time congressman who served as Director of National Intelligence; former National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien; and Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Ric Grenell. Trump also consults with advisors from his ideologically aligned think tank, the America First Policy Institute, such as retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg and former Trump National Security Council staffer, Fred Fleitz.

“I think you’ll see a much much more cohesive and strategic foreign policy team” if Trump wins in November, a person briefed on the candidate’s plans told Semafor.

None of the three senators were initially major Trump boosters, and Marco Rubio ran against him in 2016. But these politicians largely supported Trump’s major foreign policy and domestic security initiatives while he was in office. These included his confrontational approaches towards China and Iran and his diplomatic push to build a Middle East security bloc through alliances between Israel and key Arab states.

In recent months, Senators Hagerty, Cotton and Rubio have also backed Trump’s public skepticism towards funding Ukraine. Aid for the country is emerging as among the most divisive foreign policy issues in the 2024 campaign. And European nations and NATO members are increasingly concerned that Trump could completely pull support for Kiev.

Rubio earlier this month said both Russia and Ukraine needed to accept that neither side is going to win the war. “So then the question becomes if in fact, there’s going to be a negotiated settlement, who’s going to have the leverage here?” he told Fox news.

Hagerty served as Trump’s ambassador to Japan before leaving to campaign for Tennessee’s open senate seat, which he won in 2020. While in Tokyo, the former financier impressed the president with his ability to manage trade and security issues with the Japanese, particularly in relation to China, according to former Trump officials. “He’s very well respected in Asia,” one said of Hagerty. “So, he’s somebody that I would definitely have on my radar.”

Funding for the Pentagon, and its restructuring, is also expected to be a particular focus for Trump if he wins a second term. Cotton, an Iraq war veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, is expected to be a candidate for secretary of defense, along with Pompeo. Rubio, who serves as vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, could be a fit to head the CIA.