Bernie Moreno wins Ohio Senate nomination after grueling GOP primary

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown will face former luxury car dealer Bernie Moreno in November, after a bitter Republican primary, some Democratic meddling, and a crucial Donald Trump endorsement.

Moreno, 57, prevailed over state Sen. Matt Dolan, who outspent him on TV and grabbed an 11th hour endorsement from Gov. Mike DeWine, who said that the wealthy Dolan had a better chance in November.

Republican primary voters disagreed, with Moreno dominating the Election Day vote — all of it cast after an Associated Press story linked the candidate to a 2008 adult hook-up page, which Moreno blamed on an old intern’s prank. Dolan turned that story into last-minute ads, to no avail, as Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance rallied for Moreno.

AD

“This is what they do,” Moreno said on Friday. “Look at what they did to Judge Kavanaugh, look at what they did to President Trump.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose, known for spearheading the state GOP’s failed effort to head off a ballot initiative guaranteeing abortion access, finished a distant third.