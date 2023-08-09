Ohio voters shoot down ‘Issue 1,’ clearing way for abortion rights vote

Ohio voters rejected a Republican-backed change to their constitution on Tuesday, making the November passage of an abortion rights amendment more likely.

Issue 1, which would have raised the threshold for voter-passed amendments from a simple majority to 60%, lost badly in the state’s biggest cities and suburbs. While voters in the reddest and most rural parts of the state voted yes, the “no” campaign prevailed even in some places that had trended toward Republicans over the last decade, like northeast Ohio.

“People saw through the extreme MAGA effort to suppress the vote,” said Rep. Shontel Brown, a Democrat who represents Cleveland, where the amendment was failing by a 5-1 margin. “People saw through their misinformation.”

The no campaign — organized as the One Person, One Vote coalition — narrowly out-spent the yes campaign, with ads that accused the GOP of wanting to take power from voters and hand it to themselves. The yes campaign, backed by anti-abortion groups and the state Chamber of Commerce, warned that liberal groups would push their agenda into the constitution if voters didn’t stop them.

“They can’t get things done in the state legislature because Ohio’s become a conservative state,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told Semafor in the election’s final days, as he barnstormed for Issue 1. “We’ve caught on to their game and we’re doing something about it.”

AD

Other Republicans campaigned for the measure, with defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake rallying on the ground and Mike Pence recording a get-out-the-vote message. But the measure’s defeat was a particular setback for LaRose, who launched a bid for U.S. Senate while the campaign was underway.