Palantir CTO says US has ‘lost deterrence’

Palantir’s chief technology officer, Shyam Sankar, argues that the US has “lost deterrence” necessary to prevent future global conflicts and needs to retool its defense industrial base in order to meet the moment.

“What happened to the American economy after the end of the Cold War that our companies became so disinterested in freedom and so exclusively invested in prosperity?” Sankar told a small group of reporters while discussing his new book, Mobilize.

Sankar also argued that it’s in the “national interest” for AI companies to work with the Pentagon, which is currently fighting with Anthropic over safety controls.

“I hope we can find a way to resolve it,” he said of that debate, adding that the US should use AI to “make the American worker more prosperous” and serve “the American warfighter.”

Palantir has faced its own scrutiny over its government work.