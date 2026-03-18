Nvidia reportedly to sell AI chips to China

Tech giant Nvidia is reportedly preparing a version of its Groq AI chips to sell in China, part of the semiconductor firm’s accelerating efforts to build out its business there.

Nvidia has long sought to increase its sales to China, with CEO Jensen Huang saying Tuesday the company had restarted production of its H200 chips after securing export licenses from the Trump administration.

Critics say the sales will accelerate Beijing’s push to catch up to the US on AI development, but Huang argues blockading the Chinese market would only encourage firms there to develop their own chips. “It’s a mistake to not have those researchers build AI on American technology,” he said last year.