Nvidia is restarting H200 chip manufacturing for China

Nvidia has taken purchase orders from Chinese customers for its powerful H200 chips and is in the process of restarting its manufacturing process, CEO Jensen Huang told reporters at a press briefing Tuesday. That’s a shift from recent weeks, when the Financial Times reported that the company halted the production of the chips intended for the Chinese market.

“That’s our condition today,” he said at the company’s annual GTC conference in San Jose. “Our supply chain is getting fired up.”

President Donald Trump greenlit the exports in December, but Nvidia has yet to deliver any semiconductors, and whether China accepts those processors has remained an open question.

Huang said the company was trying to balance competing priorities: maintaining global market share and complying with export controls. “President Trump’s intention is that the United States should have a leadership position and access to Nvidia’s best technology,” he said. “However, he would like us to compete worldwide and not concede those markets unnecessarily.”