US Supreme Court chief justice issues rare public rebuke of Trump over judicial threats

In a rare public statement Tuesday, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts criticized President Donald Trump’s calls to impeach a federal judge who ruled against the administration.

Roberts said the president’s suggestion was “not an appropriate response” to US District Judge James E. Boasberg’s ruling over the weekend to block the administration’s deportation of Venezuelan migrants under a 1798 law.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision. The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose,” Roberts said in the statement.

The chief justice has previously warned of “dangerous” calls to disregard federal court rulings — echoing legal experts’ concerns as the Trump administration comes up against mounting legal challenges to its aggressive overhaul of the US government.

Roberts’ Tuesday intervention came after Trump lashed out in a social media post at the Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg, calling him a “Radical Left Lunatic of a Judge, a troublemaker and agitator.”