White House pushes back on judges after using wartime law to deport Venezuelans

US President Donald Trump invoked a 1798 law to deport more than 250 Venezuelans to El Salvador despite a court order blocking the removals. It represents the latest front in a looming showdown between the executive and judiciary: Judges have slowed or blocked several Trump initiatives, and the president’s supporters have labeled such moves a “judicial power grab.”

A White House spokesperson said the 18th-century law, which has only ever been used during wartime, confers broad executive powers and that the courts have “no jurisdiction” over Trump’s foreign policy.

Another Trump official told The Washington Post that the judge’s ruling came too late for the planes to be turned around. The administration has filed to appeal the ruling.