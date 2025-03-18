Putin hopes to halt weapon deliveries to Ukraine in call with Trump

US President Donald Trump has started a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the prospects of a 30 day ceasefire, a White House official said.

The conversation started at 10 am Eastern, and “is going well, and still in progress,” Dan Scavino, White House deputy chief of staff, said on X.

Putin is demanding a pause in all weapons deliveries to Ukraine as a condition to accepting a US-backed ceasefire, Bloomberg reported.

The idea was quickly criticized by one of Kyiv’s top officials, who said the demand ran counter to the US proposal of a ceasefire without preconditions.

Kyiv has said it is willing to accept the proposal, while Moscow has signaled openness to the idea but only with a number of conditions that would favor Russia.

“I think we will be talking about land,” Trump told reporters Sunday. “We’ll be talking about power plants,” he added, likely a reference to Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, which Russia occupied in 2022.

Trump is also considering whether to recognize Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, as Russian territory as part of any future peace deal, Semafor reported.