Big gas turbine manufacturers aren’t ready to bet on the AI boom

Some of the world’s largest makers of gas-fired electricity turbines are holding back on a full-scale push to ramp up manufacturing in response to surging demand from data centers and other big power customers, executives told Semafor.

Tech leaders are desperate for electrons to power their AI ambitions. But the existing grid is already overwhelmed, renewables can be intermittent, and nuclear is both slow and expensive to build. And so gas turbines are experiencing a “gold rush,” Bill Newsom, CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said on the sidelines of the CERAWeek conference in Houston last week.

Turbine manufacturers are now completely sold out for years to come. Between 2023 and 2024, orders in North and South America increased five-fold; if there had been sufficient manufacturing capacity, they could easily have expanded seven-fold, Newsom said. Delivery times have doubled in the last year or so; a turbine order placed now won’t be delivered until at least 2028, and the line is getting longer every day. Prices are also spiking — up threefold in the last few years, according to NextEra Energy CEO John Ketchum — and poised to rise further because of US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

That all sounds like a lucrative opportunity for turbine manufacturers — which can be counted on one hand — to scale up and capture new customers. Yet the industry is dragging its feet, out of concern that the boom in power demand, driven by AI and the broader electrification across the economy, could go bust sooner than expected.

“All of us have gone through at least two recent boom and bust cycles, and that’s still in the DNA,” said Tim Holt, a member of the executive board and labor director of Siemens Energy. “My gut feeling tells me that if AI really works and gets the utilization that everybody predicts, we’re going to see that growth [in gas turbine demand] continue. But it’s a bit hard to make hundreds of millions of dollars in capex decisions based on that feeling.”