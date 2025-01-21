Trump plots a return to fossil fuel expansionism

Trump’s speech was heavy on expansionist undertones, with praise for the Gilded Age President William McKinley and a promise to “take back” the Panama Canal. His fixation on increasing oil and gas exports is an extension of that philosophy; fossil fuel production, according to Trump’s executive order, is required to “rebuild our nation’s economic and military security, which will deliver peace through strength.”

When Trump talks about energy “dominance,” it’s not just in the sense of dominating the production rankings, which the US already does, but also in the sense of making purchases of US fossil fuels a condition for favorable trade and political relations with the Trump administration. Want military aid, or to avoid tariffs? Buy US LNG. Buyers in Asia, Europe, and Ukraine have already stepped up purchases of US LNG since Trump was elected.

But Trump’s energy plans face some internal contradictions. His promises to lower consumer energy prices are directly at odds with the market conditions that usually incentivize greater oil and gas production. Oil prices fell yesterday at the prospect of expanded access to drilling in a market that is already oversupplied. That’s good for consumers, bad for oil companies. Other measures in Trump’s emerging playbook, such as rolling back vehicle emissions standards and refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, would flip those conditions, helping oil companies at consumers’ expense.

In the gas market, meanwhile, higher LNG exports could drive US natural gas prices up, which is good for the industry but would cause domestic electricity prices to increase — at a moment when Trump is also rolling back energy efficiency standards on consumer products. Despite rapidly growing demand for electricity, US power prices fell in 2024 largely due to the availability of cheap natural gas. Renewables, which can be a powerful force for lowering electricity prices when coupled with batteries, appear unlikely to get much support, although they would be made more cost-competitive if gas prices increase.

Trump ordered a review of trade policies, but didn’t announce any new tariffs yet, so it’s unclear how trade with China — among the top buyers of US LNG — will change. But if the US walks back from its nascent domestic manufacturing plans for EVs and renewables, in favor of a more fossil-centric foreign policy, it will have much more catching up to do with China in four years.