Trump’s Big Oil bear hug won’t help the AI race

Ketchum is an outlier at CERAWeek. For the most part, it seems, Big Oil is relieved to have permission from the White House to stop genuflecting to the climate crisis and get back to its roots. In the conference program, energy “transition” is out, energy “security” is in. Emissions are missing, hydrogen is hiding, and renewables were removed. It’s not entirely clear that market conditions for a “drill, baby, drill” renaissance are really here — oil prices dipped this week over concerns that Trump’s tariff threats will prompt a recession, which would cut into energy demand — but the industry is tired of apologizing for itself.

“We can all feel the winds of history in our industry’s sails again,” Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said onstage. “It is time to stop reinforcing failure.”

The chaotic early days of the second Trump administration did make some people here nervous. Trade wars, cozying up to Russia, and the rapidfire gutting of environmental regulations and agencies all make it harder for US fossil fuel companies to operate, not easier, even as the administration lifts a freeze on LNG export permits and takes other steps sought by industry leaders. The only thing oil executives dislike more than climate activists is wildly unpredictable federal policy, and Chevron’s Mike Wirth among others used their time onstage to beg the administration for more stability.

But no one I’ve spoken to here so far thinks the administration is doing more harm than good, from the perspective of their bottom lines. Multiple people compared the last two months to being inside a shaken snow globe — bewildering at first, but already beginning to settle down. And the fundamental supply and demand conditions that are foremost in the industry’s mind haven’t changed much between administrations. The energy transition is moving more slowly than what some people had hoped for, but that was true before Trump took office; now the rhetoric here is catching up to reality.

The problem, as Ketchum sees it, is that at least when it comes to power demand and the AI boom, clean energy really is the more economic solution, not just some woke nonsense. The administration’s anti-climate crusade risks making it guilty of the same “quasi-religious” energy policymaking that Wright, in his address, accused Biden of.

And for what it’s worth, even if it’s unpopular to talk about, “the urgency of climate change hasn’t gone away,” Jason Bordoff, director of the Center on Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, told me. “But I’ve always said that if we ignore affordability, support for the transition will evaporate, and that’s exactly what happened.”