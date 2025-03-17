ANC veteran is frontrunner for South Africa’s US ambassador role

A veteran politician in South Africa’s African National Congress has emerged as the leading candidate to be the country’s next ambassador to the US after the expulsion of its top diplomat in Washington deepened tensions between the nations.

Andries Carl Nel, the deputy minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, has emerged as an early favorite, according to three people familiar with the matter. Nel, who is said to be widely respected within the coalition government’s largest party, has been a deputy minister since 2009.

South Africa is scrambling to appoint a new ambassador to the United States after Ebrahim Rasool was booted out of Washington last week. Government leaders in Pretoria felt embarrassed after what they described as Rasool’s “indefensible” criticism of US President Donald Trump at a webinar on Tuesday, said the three senior members of the ruling ANC.

Nel is said to be an uncontroversial figure. “He won’t speak out of line. He is a smart guy and his messaging will be disciplined,” said an ANC colleague. He is of Afrikaans heritage, though people familiar with the matter said that is not why he is being proposed. Nel was part of the liberation struggle and became a lawmaker in 1994 when Nelson Mandela led the ANC to power.

At least three names, including Nel, will be considered by the ANC, said the people familiar with the matter.