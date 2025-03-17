South Africa scrambles for new top diplomat to US

South Africa is scrambling to appoint a new ambassador to the US after the expulsion of its top diplomat last week, according to three people familiar with the matter.

South African government leaders were let down by Ebrahim Rasool’s “indefensible” criticism of US President Donald Trump at a webinar on Tuesday, said the three senior members of the African National Congress, the largest party in the ruling coalition.

On Friday US Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Rasool of being a “race-baiting politician” who hates the US and Trump. In the webinar on Mar. 11, Rasool told participants that Trump is leading a “supremacist” movement disrupting long-established political norms.

AD

Semafor first reported last week that Rasool, a veteran diplomat who also served as ambassador during the Obama administration, was struggling to secure crucial meetings in a Republican-led Washington. He is likely to have been frozen out for his prior vocal criticism of Israel in support of Palestine, a South African diplomat told Semafor. But several right-wing Washington sources also said Rasool’s previous Trump criticism, including tweets dating back to 2017, were also of concern.

“Ambassador Rasool was on the verge of an engagement with strategic officials in the White House,” South Africa’s foreign affairs ministry spokesman Chrispin Phir told Semafor Africa. “This regrettable development has scuttled the significant progress.”