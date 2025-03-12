Aramco, ADNOC CEOs call for ‘energy realism’ in Houston

The CEOs of two of the world’s largest energy companies — Amin Nasser of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Sultan Al Jaber of the UAE’s ADNOC — touched on similar themes at CERAWeek, the oil and gas industry’s main annual conference: humanity must not choose between renewables and fossil fuels. We need it all.

Al Jaber, the former COP28 president, said that consensus from the 2023 summit “injected energy realism into the climate process” and that in order to cater to the needs of a growing global population “we need an ‘and-and’ approach” that includes hydrocarbons, renewables, and nuclear. (The remarks reiterated an argument Jaber has made previously, including in a Semafor piece.)

Nasser — speaking after US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, himself a former energy executive who was bullish on the industry — carried on the feeling of triumph for oil and gas. “We can all feel the winds of history in our industry’s sails again,” Nasser said. While stressing that Aramco is investing in both conventional and renewable energy, he criticized the $10 trillion in global spending on renewables, arguing they were uncompetitive, especially as much of the growth in energy demand will come from poorer countries that he said couldn’t afford the higher costs of electric vehicles and green hydrogen.