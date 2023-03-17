Silicon Valley Bank is dead, long live SVB?

Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a week ago, hope is starting to emerge in the tech industry that some version of it may survive, even under new ownership.

On LinkedIn, employees at SVB posted optimistic attestations that the bank is still operating, more or less the same way it was before, under its new structure. The rosy outlook that it may live on could be unrealistic given the bank’s reputational hit but it shows how much the lender became ingrained in the industry.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took over the bank last week and is in the process of trying to sell it. Initially, the agency asked SVB staff to stay on for 45 days, receiving 1.5 times their salary, to help continue operations as the lender is sold.

Now employees are hoping that the new entity, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank, could eventually survive as a reincarnated version of the original bank, with many of the same people continuing their relationships with venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

“VCs are beginning to recognize this value and conversations are shifting to focus on preservation of an ecosystem and how we can realistically come together as a community to make that happen,” wrote Jennifer Morton, a vice president at the bank.

Adam Millsom, a marketing manager at the firm wrote: “There are 7k+ folks like myself, whose equity/retention has been wiped out, that are still working their asses off. The tech ecosystem is better with our Team of bankers at SVB intact and that’s what we are trying to do right now. If you agree, we do need your help. This is not an obit, this is a call to action:”

Responses to the posts include some supportive messages from clients. “An innovation ecosystem without SVBB is unimaginable,” wrote Ram Reddy, CEO of a market research firm in San Jose.

Adam Struck, founder and managing director of Struck Capital, said Friday that he had opened new accounts at other institutions after SVB collapsed, but that he has decided to keep funds at Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. “We feel safe right now and want SVBB to find its footing,” he said.

On Thursday, financial tech startup Brex announced it was moving $200 million of its own corporate funds from big banks to an SVB bridge bank, which was created by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to continue operations as regulators oversee its sale.

“Silicon Valley Bank understands the unique needs and nuances of the startup community and has played an important role in driving innovation for the last 40 years,” said Brex co-founder and co-CEO Henrique Dubugras in a statement. “With the unlimited FDIC insurance backstop and the criticality of the Bank to the technology ecosystem, we believe it's safe and wise to deposit part of our funds to SVB as part of a diversification strategy.”

The lender is emphasizing that not only are current deposits safe there, so are new ones, as Semafor reported earlier. That could help preserve SVB’s franchise value to make it more attractive to buyers, who could opt to keep the bank’s name in some form.

“This means SVB is effectively US Gov bank and nowhere is safer right now,” wrote Greg Martin, co-founder and CEO of Ghost Security. “You might be surprised to find out how many top tier VCs and startups are also supporting keeping 50% with SVB.”

Still other firms, like JPMorgan, are looking to capitalize on SVB’s problems and expand its client base in the tech sector. But whether they can play the expansive role that Silicon Valley Bank had in the industry is unclear.