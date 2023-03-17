Is Jim Banks the most Republican Republican of 2023?

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. had seen the recent poll: More Americans defined “woke” as meaning “to be informed, educated on, and aware of social injustices” than “overly politically correct.”

Banks, the leader of the House’s “Anti-Woke Caucus,” didn’t buy the result — not based on the energy politicians like himself, Ron DeSantis, and Donald Trump (he was careful to mention both) have seen from voters.

“It doesn’t take a poll to know my constituency,” he said.

Banks had his own definition for the broadly applied buzzword — a “left wing religion” as he put it — that conservatives have attached to everything from academia to Silicon Valley Bank.

“I believe wokeness is dividing Americans along racial lines,” Banks said. “It's divisive; it’s anti-American; it's a sharp departure from everything that Martin Luther King stood for, when he talked about equality, that we would not be judged by the color of our skin. And wokeness is using the power of the federal government to do just that.”

Banks contrasted it with an “American dream” message that emphasized how once-disadvantaged people of all kinds, including himself (he grew up in a trailer park), were able to get ahead in the country.

Semafor asked whether the “woke” label applies to government efforts to root out discrimination, like the Justice Department recently finding systematic mistreatment of Black residents by police in Louisville. He pivoted instead to his personal focus on federal “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives, especially in the military, that he argues spur resentment and division.

“What is the cost-benefit analysis of a chief diversity officer at the National Institute of Health or the Pentagon or Department of Interior? What does that mean? What does that look like? I don't know,” he said.

His “anti-woke” caucus is backing a bill that would bar state and federal agencies from “intentionally discriminating against or granting preferential treatment” based on “race, color, or national origin” in hiring and contractor decisions. It would also ban similar criteria in admissions to schools that accept federal funds, effectively blocking race-based affirmative action. It’s essentially a direct counter to moves by the Biden administration and Democrats to boost diversity, like trying to raise the share of federal spending that goes to minority-owned businesses.