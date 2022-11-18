Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11.25 years in prison for Theranos fraud

In January, a jury convicted the 38-year-old with four counts of wire fraud, each carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors recommended 15 years along with $800 million in restitution to investors. Her lawyers asked for 18 months of house arrest.

Before sentencing Holmes, Judge Edward Davila, called her a "brilliant" young woman who managed to make it in an industry dominated by the "male ego." Davila questioned if Holmes then lost her "moral compass."

"Failure is normal. But failure by fraud is not okay," the judge said.