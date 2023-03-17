Biden wants to ban failed bank executives from ever working in the industry

Exactly one week after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, U.S. President Joe Biden called on Congress to enact tougher penalties for executives whose mismanagement leads to their banks failing.

In a statement Friday, the president said it should be easier "for regulators to claw back compensation from executives, to impose civil penalties, and to ban executives from working in the banking industry again."

He said the law as it currently stands limits his ability "to hold executives responsible" when banks collapse due to "excessive risk taking."

SVB, the country's 16th largest bank, was taken over by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation last Friday. Soon after, Signature Bank also collapsed.

In an effort to avoid a broader panic, the 11 biggest American banks said Thursday that they are depositing $30 billion at First Republic, another struggling lender.

SVB's parent company said on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.