Biden says bank managers will be fired after SVB and Signature Bank collapse

Biden's remarks followed a weekend of anxiety for the banking industry after Silicon Valley Bank was shut down by regulators Friday and put under the control of the FDIC. The bank was a pioneer of the startup banking industry, and nearly half of all American venture-backed tech and life-sciences companies used the bank.

The government said people with money in the bank would be paid back in full starting Monday, when their branches reopened under the purview of the federal government.

The bank's collapse, the second-biggest in U.S. history, began last week after it forecast a high decline in deposits and lost $1.8 billion in bonds. That led many clients to begin pulling their money out of the bank.

Over the weekend, another bank, Signature Bank, failed and was put under the control of the federal government.