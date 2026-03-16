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Mineral exports curbs across Africa upend Chinese supply chains

Mar 16, 2026, 8:54am EDT
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Raw copper from Zambia awaits export in a warehouse in Durban.
Raw copper from Zambia awaits export in a warehouse in Durban. Rogan Ward/File Photo/Reuters.

Rising mineral exports curbs across Africa are upending key Chinese supply chains, and as a result sending global commodity prices soaring.

Several African countries have in recent months imposed restrictions on the export of their raw minerals in order to capture more of their value in the refining process: DR Congo implemented quotas on cobalt, and Ghana and Zimbabwe on lithium.

The restrictions have squeezed Chinese refineries — the world’s biggest — forcing many to draw from domestic stockpiles.

However, the moves may not lead to greater investment in Africa. Countries across the continent need to come up with incentives, and “it most likely isn’t by introducing bans,” one expert told the South China Morning Post.

A chart showing the share of global reserves of select minerals.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD