Zimbabwe’s lithium upgrade still runs through China

Zimbabwe’s push to refine lithium at home could reshape both its economy and the global battery supply chain — but it also risks reinforcing China’s dominant role in the industry.

Chinese producer Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group has begun building a lithium sulfate plant in the country, one of several such facilities under development as Harare forces mining companies to process more of the metal domestically instead of exporting raw materials. Lithium sulfate is an intermediate chemical used to produce battery-grade compounds for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

The project is part of an aggressive beneficiation strategy championed by the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, which last month suspended lithium concentrate exports and plans to phase them out entirely in favor of higher-value chemical products.

Zimbabwe has rapidly become a major player in the lithium market, accounting for almost 10% of global mined supply last year, according to the US Geological Survey and around 15% of processed lithium in China. If Zimbabwe’s new processing push succeeds, the country could transform itself from a raw-materials exporter into a key node in the battery supply chain.

But the companies building that infrastructure are overwhelmingly Chinese. Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine Resource Group are also constructing lithium sulfate plants tied to their Zimbabwean mines, raising questions about whether the country is building an independent refining sector or simply deepening its role inside China’s battery ecosystem.