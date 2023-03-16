Watch video of the moment Russian jet intercepts US drone

The Pentagon on Thursday released footage of the moment a Russian military jet intercepted a U.S. drone over the Black Sea earlier this week, the first direct encounter between Washington and Moscow's militaries since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

The video, lasting less than 45 seconds, shows a Russian aircraft flying at high speed toward the U.S. drone, with a string of smoke behind it.

According to the U.S. military's European Command, the Russian jet dumped fuel on the propeller of the drone and struck it down.

The MQ-9 Reaper drone then crashed into the Black Sea.