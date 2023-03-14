A ‘reckless’ Russian aircraft crashed into a U.S. drone over the Black Sea

A U.S. drone collided mid-air with a Russian fighter jet on Tuesday, the Department of Defense said, resulting in the drone crashing into the Black Sea.

The Pentagon said that two Russian aircraft had been flying around the MQ-9 drone in a "reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner," before also dumping fuel in front of the drone.

One of the Su-27 jets struck the drone's propeller, causing the unmanned drone to go down. Officials said that the crash resulted in a "complete loss" of the drone.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international

airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in

a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said Gen. James B.

Hecker, commander of the U.S. Air Forces Europe and Air Forces Africa. "In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both

aircraft to crash," he said.

Russia has denied the accusations, claiming there was no collision at all and that the drone fell into the water due to its own maneuvering.