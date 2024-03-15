China accuses US of suppressing free speech as TikTok bill moves forward

China accused the United States of suppressing free speech in a newly published report, saying “freedom of speech in the United States is one for domestic politicians and interest groups, and another for ordinary people.”

The U.S. “often manipulates international public opinion” to “maintain its hegemony,” the report from the country’s Foreign Ministry alleged, saying the country uses social media to launch psychological warfare and suppress anti-war rhetoric.

The report cited Washington’s attempts to crackdown on TikTok as an example. A bill that would force Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S. — which China has vehemently opposed — has garnered bipartisan support on Capitol Hill.

“Freedom of Speech in the United States is not worthy of the name,” the report claimed, asserting that the U.S. government “colludes” with the media to achieve its political goals.