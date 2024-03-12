Chinese nationalists say TikTok ban would hurt Americans’ freedom of speech

A plan by U.S. lawmakers to force TikTok’s owner to divest or face a nationwide ban has met with accusations of hypocrisy from Chinese nationalists on social media, who blasted the move as an assault on freedom of speech.

As the House of Representatives moved to quickly advance the bill, Chinese netizens reacted with incredulity to the notion that the U.S. would ban ByteDance’s wildly popular app, which has 150 million users in the United States.

State-run tabloid the Global Times called the move “hysterical” and said politicians were “playing the China-bashing card,” while other outlets highlighted the impracticality of the legislation.

Some aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump — who after nearly outlawing the app in 2020 now says he opposes a ban — with a paradoxical moment of confluence between right-wing American ideology and that of Chinese nationalists.