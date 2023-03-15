41% of Republicans want Fox News to be held accountable for false election fraud claims: Poll

A new Quinnipiac University poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans, including many Republicans, think Fox News should be held accountable after it was revealed that their some of their most prominent hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, spread false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election on air, while privately rubbishing them and badmouthing former President Donald Trump and his allies.

Here are the poll's results when respondents were asked if the network should be held accountable after Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch recently testified that the hosts spread false information about the 2020 election being stolen from Trump: