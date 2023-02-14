Republican Nikki Haley announces 2024 presidential run

If Haley, 51, is successful in securing the Republican ticket, she would become the first Indian American woman to do so.

She has already made history in several ways. She was the first woman to serve as governor of South Carolina and became the first Indian American member of a presidential cabinet in 2017.

Formerly Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Haley is best known for leading the past administration's foreign policy agenda, including defending the U.S.'s support for Israel, and pushing efforts to withdraw the country from the U.N. Human Rights Council.

“Some people look at America and see vulnerability. The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked around,” she said in her campaign video.

Her message to Americans is to look past their differences and rediscover the founding principles that unite the country.

"They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth," she said.