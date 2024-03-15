The White House knew Schumer’s Israel speech was coming. Israel will notice that.

The White House reviewed, but didn’t block, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s sharp attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday. While the administration has not embraced his explosive call for new elections, the lack of apparent pushback signaled a growing split between the two countries’ leaderships.

Schumer, the highest ranking Jewish politician in Congress, said new elections were needed because so many in the Middle East country “have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government.” His speech came just three days after the U.S.’s top intelligence body released an annual global threat assessment that delved unusually deep into the state of Israel’s internal politics. “We expect large protests demanding [Netanyahu’s] resignation and new elections,” the report stated.

The New York Democrat has been a strong supporter of U.S. aid to Israel since the October attack. His historical backing of the Jewish state made his speech Thursday that much more newsworthy.

AD

The Biden administration denied on Thursday that it’s seeking to shape who leads Israel as the country enters a critical new stage in its war against the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

But National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Schumer had shared his speech with the White House before delivering it, while adding the heads-up “wasn’t about approval or disapproval or editing in any way.”

“We fully respect his right to make those remarks and decide for himself what he’s going to say on the Senate floor,” Kirby said. “We’re going to stay focused on making sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself while doing everything that they can to avoid civilian casualties.”

AD

Both Netanyahu’s political allies and opponents pushed back hard against the comments coming out of Washington, charging they were designed to tip the political scales in Israel. “Regardless of our political opinion, we strongly oppose external political intervention in Israel’s internal affairs,” former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on X. “We are an independent nation, not a banana republic.”

Netanyahu’s ambassador in Washington, Michael Herzog, echoed this sentiment: “Israel is a sovereign country. It is unhelpful.”

The Biden administration also announced sanctions on Thursday on two Israeli settler outposts in the West Bank, and three settlers, whom the U.S. accused of threatening stability in the Palestinian territories.