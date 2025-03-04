Congressional Republicans bristle at Trump’s tariffs

Now that President Donald Trump’s tariff threats have become reality, Republican lawmakers are bristling — and expecting a flurry of requests for exemptions.

Many in the GOP had gone along with Trump’s tariff talk when it was hypothetical, but his new 25% tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico caused alarm and resignation on the Hill on Tuesday, as Republicans warned of rising costs and economic harm.

Asked what he thought of the tariffs, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson deadpanned: “What does the stock market think of them? That tells you something.”

AD

“The White House explanation that we were given is all about stopping the drug flow. I don’t know what he’s expecting Mexico and Canada to do. I think both countries could do a lot more, but I also know that we interdict just a fraction of what gets in here,” Johnson told Semafor. “I do know the harm it’s going to cause the economy, and the stock market is showing it.”

US markets declined for a second straight day as Trump’s new levies on Mexico, Canada and China took effect. While some conservatives are defending his administration’s rationale for squeezing trading partners that Trump sees as taking advantage of the US, the consequences for the president’s party could be steep: If a prolonged trade war spikes prices, Republicans’ much-touted tax cut package may have far less impact.

The White House is offering mixed messages in defense of the tariffs. Peter Navarro, Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, argued that they represented America “defending” itself amid a fentanyl crisis. Trump counselor Alina Habba, meanwhile, pointed to unfair trade tactics as the reason during a brief conversation with reporters.

AD

But even as Navarro has blamed the Biden administration for persistent inflation — while saying the economy “is in good shape” because of Trump — clear worries persist.

Trump will have the chance to address those concerns during a joint address to Congress on Tuesday night. One arcane but important wrinkle is that businesses hit by the tariffs are expected to flood the administration, and Republican lawmakers, with requests for waivers from them.

Asked if he was happy with the tariffs, free-trader Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, responded: “You know my philosophy, so I don’t have to answer that question.”

AD

“I’m sure that offices are going to be hit with a lot of requests for waivers, but it’s just that you can’t draw any conclusions now,” Grassley said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said he hopes the tariffs are temporary because “nothing happens in a vacuum. There’s always a reaction to actions that are taken.”

And Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, aired similar hopes that the tariffs are “short-lived,” while underscoring his agreement with the Trump administration’s border security priorities.

Trump has made progress cutting the number of illegal crossings on the southern US border, in part because his first round of tariff threats led to an increased military presence from Mexico.

“President Trump has generally been using them as a tool in the toolbox to effectuate a positive outcome. Where it’s been used elsewhere so far, it seems to have worked — the threat, that is,” said Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

As for the actual imposition of the tariffs, he added, “We’ll have to see what the economic response is to determine whether it was a smart play or not.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told Semafor that “if I were” Canada and Mexico, “I’d be asking the question … ‘What more do you want from us?’”

White House deputy press seceretary Kush Desai said in a statement: “Tariffs have proven to be an effective tool to bring reluctant countries to the negotiating table, and they remain a necessary measure to protect Americans in this drug war.”