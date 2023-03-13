Mexican president says Mexico is safer than the U.S.

Asked at a press conference whether Mexican citizens living in the U.S. can safely visit Mexico after the cartel-linked kidnapping, López Obrador bluntly responded: "Mexico is safer than the United States."

He said both Mexican and American citizens in the U.S. are well-informed that Mexico is a safe travel destination. If it were really that bad, he said, then so many Americans wouldn't be moving to Mexico City and other places in the country.

"In these last years, more Americans have come to live in Mexico. Well what's happening? It's paranoia. It's a double standard," López Obrador said, claiming that there's a "campaign against Mexico by conservative politicians in the U.S."

"They don't want the country to continue changing for the better of Mexicans," he added.