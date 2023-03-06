Kidnapped U.S. citizens were traveling to Mexico for medical reasons and were targeted by mistake: Authorities

The FBI said Sunday that the four Americans drove a white minivan with North Carolina license plates across the border into Mexico on Friday, when unidentified gunmen fired at their vehicle, before taking them to another car.

The border city of Matamoros is located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas and is adjacent to Brownsville, Texas.

The group allegedly crossed over to Mexico for medical procedures, the U.S. official told CNN, referring to medical receipts found in the victims' car.

“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained,” Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said, adding, “The whole government is working on it.”

The FBI said that it is continuing to work with other federal partners and Mexican law enforcement agencies to investigate the alleged kidnapping. They did not release the names of the victims.

The U.S. State Department has previously issued a Level 4 travel warning for travel to Tamaulipas, saying that U.S. citizens have been victims of kidnapping in the area where criminal groups are said to frequently target public and private vehicles, taking passengers to demand ransom.

The FBI announced a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.