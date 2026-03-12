Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

BlackRock CEO Fink predicts AI ‘bankruptcies’

Mar 12, 2026, 12:23pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Chairman and CEO of BlackRock Larry Fink speaks during the 2026 Infrastructure Summit
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“I am sure we’ll have one or two bankruptcies” among large AI companies, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink told Liz on stage at the company’s infrastructure event in Washington this week. “We’re going to have some huge successes and a couple failures… That’s capitalism!”

When it comes to AI fears, Fink said he’s more worried about the US “losing to China” than capex overspending and recounted a recent conversation with a CEO of an unnamed hyperscaler, who told him: “I may be overinvesting in the short run, but the one thing I can tell you with certainty, I can’t be third.”

The problem is that someone will be third and fourth and fifth, and those stragglers have raised huge amounts of equity and debt that is now oozing through the financial system. Fink said those players have healthy enough margins in their advertising and other businesses to keep shareholders happy. Let’s hope so.

Watch the full conversation here.

Liz Hoffman
AD