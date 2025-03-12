Senior House Republican pushes senators on debt ceiling increase

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith on Wednesday pushed Senate Republicans to abandon their reluctance to raise the debt limit as part of the party’s sweeping tax and border bill.

Smith has championed House Republicans’ push for a massive party-line measure that would raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion while extending President Donald Trump’s expiring 2017 tax cuts, enacting new tax breaks, adding money for border security and military — and cutting other federal spending.

But Senate Republicans, who already passed a budget with a different, narrower approach, are fretting that the hike could “sabotage the whole bill.”

“They have a larger margin in the Senate than what we do in the House, so they can lose the couple [members] that you just talked about and still pass it,” Smith said on stage at a retirement summit hosted by Semafor alongside BlackRock and Bipartisan Policy Center. “I think it is imperative that they keep the debt limit in there; that is what President Trump wants.”

The persistent strategic differences between House and Senate Republicans is a significant hurdle as the party’s lawmakers race to get a bill to Trump’s desk by Memorial Day — a deadline that Smith reiterated Wednesday. If Republicans drop the debt ceiling increase from their framework, they’ll have to enlist Democrats to help them raise it separately before the Treasury Department hits its borrowing limit in a few short months.

“The Democrats are not playing ball with anything right now,” Smith said. “It’s the same way with the debt limit: I think they would love to see the president of the United States being Donald Trump and see a default on our debt.”

The official point at which the government can no longer pay its bills, known in Washington as the “X-date,” will remain unclear until tax season wraps next month. But Smith pointed out that natural disasters like the California wildfires and Hurricane Helene could mean the deadline comes sooner than anticipated.

“When there’s a natural disaster like what happened there, they have an extension to file their taxes,” Smith said. “It could make a difference.”