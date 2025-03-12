Senate Republicans give House’s debt ceiling plan cold shoulder

Senate Republicans are raising grave doubts about House Republicans’ plan to raise the debt ceiling as part of a massive tax cuts and border spending bill, a dynamic that could lead to a protracted negotiation with Democrats over avoiding a default.

With roughly two or three months before the US could breach the debt ceiling, the House is trying to raise it by $4 trillion as part of a party-line tax cut bill. However, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has repeatedly told his members he doesn’t believe it can win the 50 Republican votes needed to clear the chamber, according to multiple sources familiar with party meetings.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., warned that tying the debt ceiling to tax cuts “might just sabotage the whole bill.” And Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., recounted telling GOP leaders that “I’ll vote for the tax cuts and to make them permanent, I don’t support raising the debt ceiling by $4 trillion.”

AD

“There’s a lot of angst generally about using reconciliation for debt ceiling for a variety of reasons. I think that’s gonna be hard to do,” said another Republican senator, granted anonymity to speak freely. “You gotta rely on Republican votes and Republican votes alone. And there is so much bound up in that that I don’t see reconciliation as a likely vehicle for raising the debt ceiling.”

As Republicans try to wrap up a messy campaign to simply fund the government past Friday, they are now preparing to confront an even more consequential deadline. And it all comes as stock markets are down, economic uncertainty is up and everyone is watching President Donald Trump’s tariff regime. Most lawmakers think the debt ceiling will need to be raised sometime around May or June.

Markets pay even closer attention to the debt ceiling than government funding deadlines; getting too close to a breach can harm the country’s credit rating. Trump sought to avoid this whole fight last December when he asked for Congress to end the debt ceiling altogether before he became president, a request that came too late.

AD

Now the two chambers are in a standoff, stuck between two tough choices: Negotiate with Democrats and potentially offer them concessions on federal spending — or try to go it alone and make a whole bunch of Republicans who have never voted for a debt ceiling increase walk the plank, while potentially tying that uncertain vote to the meat of Trump’s agenda.

Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump already convinced House Republicans to support a budget setting up a $4 trillion debt ceiling increase. Actually enacting it across the Capitol will prove much more difficult.

“That’s certainly what the President wants. Now, you know, we’re dealing with the Senate,” said Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo. “All things are on the table right now because we’re obviously having to deal with what they can pass and, more importantly, what we can pass.”

AD

Some GOP senators and aides say the budget reconciliation option could be a useful backup plan if talks with Democrats aren’t going anywhere. Notably, though, doing it through the complex party-line process requires Congress to raise the debt ceiling to a specific number, instead of suspending it for a period of months or years. That makes conservatives even more skeptical.