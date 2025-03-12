In reversal, NPR permits anchor to attend Pride event

National Public Radio dissuaded one of its most visible gay employees from attending a corporate LGBTQ Pride event, as the Trump administration and congressional Republicans put pressure on the public broadcaster.

“The guidance in our ethics handbook is to ‘avoid appearances at private industry or corporate functions,’” the organization’s managing editor for standards and practices, Tony Cavin, wrote to longtime anchor Ari Shapiro on Wednesday in an email, which was apparently sent by accident to many other NPR journalists.

“Because this is a closed corporate event I think it would be best to politely decline,” Cavin wrote, according to a copy of the email exchange seen by Semafor.

The All Things Considered host replied several minutes later asking Cavin why he had previously approved appearances at similar events.

“Every year I’ve spoken at corporate pride events and you’ve personally signed off on them. It has never been an issue before,” he said. “I’m curious what’s changed.”

(Shapiro also noted that Cavin had “mistakenly replied to newsdesk and international editors” so the message “went to pretty much everyone in the newsroom.”)

Later on Wednesday, after Semafor reported on Cavin’s emails with Shapiro, an NPR spokesperson said the news outlet would let Shapiro attend the event after all.

“This decision was made shortly after the original email thread,” the spokesperson said.

Shapiro has navigated how his identity impacts his job at the organization before. The host wrote in 2023 that when then-San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom was briefly issuing same-sex marriage licenses in 2004, he asked his boss whether getting married to his partner would be a violation of NPR’s guidelines, which prohibited the organization’s journalists from participating in political acts (Shapiro said his boss told him “of course” he could get married).



