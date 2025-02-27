NPR ‘confident’ they comply with FCC guidelines, CEO Maher says

NPR’s CEO Katherine Maher said she is “confident” it is compliant with Federal Communications Commission guidelines as it faces a FCC investigation into its sponsorship and advertising practices.

“We feel really confident that we have worked throughout the years to comply with FCC guidelines. We have a robust process and we’ll look to see what happens with the inquiry,” Maher told Maxi Tani at Semafor’s Innovating to Restore Trust in News Summit Thursday.

Responding to a question about the organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion policies, Maher said NPR does not plan to replace Keith Woods, the public broadcaster’s chief DEI officer, after he retires in May. PBS shuttered its DEI office earlier this month, citing legal advice that it was necessary to comply with US President Donald Trump’s executive orders. Maher, however, told Semafor that NPR is planning “to move some of that work into our operations and strategy work.”