Haiti PM resigns after crisis talks and mounting violence

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign after regional leaders held crisis talks in nearby Jamaica as violence mounted in his island nation.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken joined Monday’s meeting in Kingston, pledging an additional $100 million toward an international security mission, led by Kenya, to help quell the unrest in Haiti as well as $50 million in humanitarian aid.

This week, the U.S., European Union, and German embassies began evacuating diplomatic staff amid rising attacks by gangs, who control swaths of the country and most of the capital Port-au-Prince. Gang leaders have long demanded the unelected premier’s resignation, with one threatening “civil war” if Henry — who rose to power after the assassination of former leader Jovenel Moïse in 2021 — did not step down.