UN-backed Haiti mission faces new Kenyan roadblocks

NAIROBI — A planned U.N-backed security mission in Haiti led by Kenya is in jeopardy due to a new legal effort in the East African country to stop the deployment of 1,000 police officers to the Caribbean island.

Haiti has seen an escalation of gang violence in recent days. Multiple criminal organizations in Haiti last week unveiled a new coalition and declared plans to overthrow the government. They led a mass jailbreak that saw thousands of inmates freed. They also launched attacks on the country’s biggest airport, causing a state of emergency to be declared.

The deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti was declared illegal by the High Court in January. Ekuru Aukot, the politician and lawyer who led that case, told Semafor Africa he is working on a fresh challenge against a bilateral agreement signed by Kenyan President William Ruto and Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry last week. He questioned its legality and demanded that it be made public.

AD

“For parties to enter into a bilateral agreement, they must have the capacity to do so,” Aukot argued. “PM Ariel Henry has no capacity. He is unelected and has never been vetted by Haiti’s parliament due to the situation there. International agreements must also be ratified by Kenya’s parliament, and this also hasn’t happened.”

President Ruto said last week Kenya was ‘ready to deploy’ its officers following the signing of the agreement, which was seen as a move to sidestep the court ruling blocking the deployment.