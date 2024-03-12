Apollo veteran Josh Harris’ firm cuts ties with 777 insurance alum as DOJ probe widens

Josh Harris’ investment firm, 26North, fired a top executive because of concerns over his previous work at 777, the investment firm and would-be Everton soccer club buyer that is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors, people familiar with the matter said.

26North hired Jorge Beruff in September to help lead its insurance business. Beruff had spent six years at 777, including at its Bermudan reinsurance arm, which invested policyholders’ money into risky and illiquid deals including European soccer teams, payday lenders, and failing airlines.

The U.S. Justice Department has been investigating whether 777 broke money-laundering laws, Semafor reported in November. Prosecutors have interviewed current and former 777 employees, and state insurance regulators in Utah and elsewhere are also investigating the company’s insurance operations, people familiar with the matter said.

A 26North spokeswoman declined to comment. Beruff didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Harris, known outside of Wall Street as the new owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, founded 26North in 2022 after losing a power struggle at Apollo, where he was a co-founder and at one point the heir apparent. His new firm looks so far like a mini Apollo, with about $5 billion in investment funds, $4 billion in insurance money, and a pending application for a publicly traded loan fund.