Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Washington, DC newsletter icon
From Semafor Washington, DC
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

White House signals safe passage for housing bill

Mar 11, 2026, 5:05am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The US Capitol
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

The Senate is on track to pass President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on institutional investors in housing as part of a larger package of measures this week.

Trump said he won’t sign any bills until Congress passes new voter ID legislation, which still leaves the door open for bills to automatically become law after 10 days.

Asked whether Trump would veto the housing bill if it got to his desk before the voting legislation, a White House official pointed Semafor to a Statement of Administration Policy backing the housing bill.

There are speed bumps along the way: Housing groups and some senators remain frustrated with a provision that would require investors to sell any rental properties they build to individuals within seven years.

House Republicans, meanwhile, still want to see more of their ideas included, and an expiration date for banning central bank digital currency removed.

Eleanor Mueller
AD