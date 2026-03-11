White House signals safe passage for housing bill

The Senate is on track to pass President Donald Trump’s proposed ban on institutional investors in housing as part of a larger package of measures this week.

Trump said he won’t sign any bills until Congress passes new voter ID legislation, which still leaves the door open for bills to automatically become law after 10 days.

Asked whether Trump would veto the housing bill if it got to his desk before the voting legislation, a White House official pointed Semafor to a Statement of Administration Policy backing the housing bill.

There are speed bumps along the way: Housing groups and some senators remain frustrated with a provision that would require investors to sell any rental properties they build to individuals within seven years.

House Republicans, meanwhile, still want to see more of their ideas included, and an expiration date for banning central bank digital currency removed.